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Trump says he spoke with Putin about a possible ceasefire in Ukraine

NPR | By Mara Liasson
Published April 30, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

President Trump said he talked to Russian President Putin Wednesday about the wars in Ukraine and Iran.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
See stories by Mara Liasson