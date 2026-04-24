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Morning news brief

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published April 24, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

Ongoing U.S. blockade of Strait of Hormuz strands thousands of seafarers, Trump administration eases rules on medical marijuana, Wildfires fueled by drought continue to spread in parts of Georgia.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin