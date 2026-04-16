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Lawmakers express concerns about World Cup prep amid ongoing DHS shutdown

NPR | By Juliana Kim
Published April 16, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT

At a Senate hearing on the upcoming World Cup, lawmakers raised concerns about how travel, tourism and safety preparations are going.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Juliana Kim
Juliana Kim is a weekend reporter for Digital News, where she adds context to the news of the day and brings her enterprise skills to NPR's signature journalism.