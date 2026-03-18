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Iran war hinders the flow of U.N. aid through the Gulf to communities in need

NPR | By Aya Batrawy
Published March 18, 2026 at 4:07 PM EDT

It's not just oil tankers stranded near the Strait of Hormuz. U.N. aid shipments are also hindered by the war in Iran.

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NPR News
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.