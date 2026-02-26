© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning news brief

NPR | By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published February 26, 2026 at 4:42 AM EST

U.S. and Iran to hold third round of nuclear talks, Harvard professor to retire amid school's investigation into his Epstein ties, Cuba says four killed on boat were trying to infiltrate country.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR News NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez