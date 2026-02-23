In pictures: Winter storm slams the east coast

A powerful winter storm hit the northeast U.S. on Monday, leaving millions stranded at home, prompting travel bans — which were lifted by midday— and flight cancellations throughout New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.
Danielle A. Scruggs (she/her) is a visuals editor at NPR, covering national and politics stories.
Public media is possible thanks to your support
WXXI News journalists work every day to meet the challenges of our times with trustworthy reporting and programming. But we don't do it alone - this community has always been our backbone, standing strong with us.
Your financial support today determines what's possible in the year ahead. Can you please make a donation?