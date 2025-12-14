© 2025 WXXI News
BROWN SHOOTING UPDATE

By Ayesha Rascoe,
Ian Donnis
Published December 14, 2025 at 8:01 AM EST

Two people were killed and nine injured in a shooting at Brown University in Providence, R.I., on Saturday afternoon.

Ian Donnis