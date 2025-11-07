2026 Grammy nominations are led by Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar 's reign continues: The Los Angeles rapper has received nine Grammy nominations for the 2026 awards, following a triumphant sweep earlier this year in which he took home more golden Gramophones than any other artist — including record of the year and song of the year for his mic-dropping "Not Like Us." On Friday, Lamar received nods in three major categories. He could repeat in record of the year and song of the year and add album of the year to his trophy case in 2026, with potential wins in the rap and pop duo/group performance categories, too.

The bulk of Lamar's nominations are for his record-breaking album GNX and the single " Luther (feat. SZA) ," both of which topped multiple Billboard charts. Beyond his own album and singles, the Recording Academy also recognized the rapper for additional collaborations with SZA and Clipse . At this time last year, Lamar was in the midst of a remarkable run that culminated in his Super Bowl halftime performance , multiple Grammy wins and a victory in his rap beef with Drake by unanimous decision.

At the 68th annual Grammy Awards, which will be presented at a ceremony on February 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, competition for the top awards will also include Lady Gaga , Sabrina Carpenter and Bad Bunny . Gaga trails behind Lamar with seven nominations, including best pop solo performance ("Disease") and best pop vocal album ( MAYHEM ). Canadian record producer Cirkut, who co-produced Gaga's album, also has seven nominations, as does Jack Antonoff , who's recognized for his work with Lamar and Carpenter. Bad Bunny has six nominations. So does the breakout star of last year's Grammys — Carpenter — and the newcomer with most nominations this year, including best new artist — Leon Thomas .

The 32-year-old Thomas — who just landed his first Top 10 hit on Billboard's Hot 100 chart this week — is in the running for several R&B categories (including for a song recorded during his NPR Tiny Desk concert ), as well as album of the year (MUTT). Joining Thomas among the nominees for best new artist are girl group KATSEYE , soul-pop singer Olivia Dean (who also cracked the Top 10 this week), indie-pop band The Marías , English singer Lola Young , Gen-Z rocker sombr and two TikTok creators turned pop stars: Alex Warren and Addison Rae .

In the rap categories, the Recording Academy embraced the highly-touted return of the duo Clipse, following a 16-year hiatus. The Thornton brothers, a.k.a. Malice and Pusha T , received five nominations for their album Let God Sort Em Out. Doechii , who delivered one of last year's most electric Grammys performances, also received five nominations for her single "Anxiety." (Although the song originally came out in 2019, the Swamp Princess re-recorded and re-released "Anxiety" this year after it went viral on TikTok). Tyler, the Creator — who has publicly called out the Academy for how it categorizes rap — is once again nominated for best rap album ( CHROMAKOPIA ) and best rap song ("Sticky feat. GloRilla , Lil Wayne , Sexyy Red "). He's also up for best alternative album ( DON'T TAP THE GLASS ), album of the year (CHROMAKOPIA) and best album cover (CHROMAKOPIA).

The 68th annual Grammy Awards will feature 95 categories total, highlighting a multitude of genres as well as behind-the-scenes figures like songwriters and producers. This year, the Recording Academy will introduce two new categories. The first is for best album cover. Nominees include Bad Bunny ( DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS ), alt-rocker Djo ( The Crux ) and the English band Wet Leg (moisturizer). The second debuting category is for best traditional country album. The first nominees include father and son Lukas Nelson (American Romance) and Willie Nelson (Oh What A Beautiful World), as well as Zach Top (Ain't In It For My Health), Charley Crockett (Dollar A Day) and Margo Price (Hard Headed Woman).

Read the complete list of nominees below:

Record of the Year

"DtMF" by Bad Bunny

"Manchild" by Sabrina Carpenter

"Anxiety" by Doechii

"WILDFLOWER" by Billie Eilish

"Abracadabra" by Lady Gaga

"luther" by Kendrick Lamar with SZA

SZA "The Subway" by Chappell Roan

"APT." by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars



Album of the Year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS by Bad Bunny

by Bad Bunny SWAG by Justin Bieber

by Justin Bieber Man's Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter

by Sabrina Carpenter Let God Sort Em Out by Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

by Clipse, Pusha T & Malice MAYHEM by Lady Gaga

by Lady Gaga GNX by Kendrick Lamar

by Kendrick Lamar MUTT by Leon Thomas

by Leon Thomas CHROMAKOPIA by Tyler, The Creator



Song of the Year

"Abracadabra" – Henry Walter, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

– Henry Walter, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga) "Anxiety" – Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

– Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii) "APT." – Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Henry Walter, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park & Theron Thomas, songwriters (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)

– Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Henry Walter, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park & Theron Thomas, songwriters (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars) "DtMF" – Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Roberto José Rosado Torres, Marco Daniel Borrero, Hugo René Sención Sanabria & Tyler Thomas Spry, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

– Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Roberto José Rosado Torres, Marco Daniel Borrero, Hugo René Sención Sanabria & Tyler Thomas Spry, songwriters (Bad Bunny) "Golden" [From KPop Demon Hunters ] — EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

[From ] — EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI) "luther" — Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Ink, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Kendrick Lamar, Mark Anthony Spears, Solána Rowe & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)

— Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Ink, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Kendrick Lamar, Mark Anthony Spears, Solána Rowe & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA) "Manchild" — Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

— Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter) "WILDFLOWER" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)



Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young



Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave



Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz



Best Pop Solo Performance

"DAISIES" by Justin Bieber

"Manchild" by Sabrina Carpenter

"Disease" by Lady Gaga

"The Subway" by Chappell Roan

"Messy" by Lola Young



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Defying Gravity" by Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

"Golden" [From KPop Demon Hunters ] by HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

] by HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI "Gabriela" by KATSEYE

"APT." by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

"30 For 30" by SZA with Kendrick Lamar



Best Pop Vocal Album

SWAG by Justin Bieber

by Justin Bieber Man's Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter

by Sabrina Carpenter Something Beautiful by Miley Cyrus

by Miley Cyrus MAYHEM by Lady Gaga

by Lady Gaga I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) by Teddy Swims



Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"No Cap" by Disclosure & Anderson .Paak

"Victory Lap" by Fred Again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax

"SPACE INVADER" by KAYTRANADA

"VOLTAGE" by Skrillex

"End of Summer" by Tame Impala



Best Dance Pop Recording

"Bluest Flame" by Selena Gomez & benny blanco

"Abracadabra" by Lady Gaga

"Midnight Sun" by Zara Larsson

"Just Keep Watching" [From F1 The Movie ] by Tate McRae

] by Tate McRae "Illegal" by PinkPantheress



Best Dance/Electronic Album

EUSEXUA by FKA twigs

by FKA twigs Ten Days by Fred Again..

by Fred Again.. Fancy That by PinkPantheress

by PinkPantheress Inhale / Exhale by RÜFÜS DU SOL

by RÜFÜS DU SOL F*** U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3 by Skrillex



Best Remixed Recording

"Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)" – Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)

"Don't Forget About Us" – KAYTRANADA, remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA)

"A Dreams A Dream - Ron Trent Remix" – Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)

"Galvanize" – Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)

"Golden - David Guetta REM/X" – David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)



Best Rock Performance

"U Should Not Be Doing That" by Amyl and The Sniffers

"The Emptiness Machine" by Linkin Park

"NEVER ENOUGH" by Turnstile

"Mirtazapine" by Hayley Williams

"Changes (Live From Villa Park/ Back To The Beginning)" by YUNGBLUD feat. Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II



Best Metal Performance

"Night Terror" by Dream Theater

"Lachryma" by Ghost

"Emergence" by Sleep Token

"Soft Spine" by Spiritbox

"BIRDS" by Turnstile



Best Rock Song

"As Alive As You Need Me To Be" – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

"Caramel" – Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)

"Glum" – Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)

"NEVER ENOUGH" – Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

"Zombie" – Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)



Best Rock Album

private music by Deftones

by Deftones I quit by HAIM

by HAIM From Zero by Linkin Park

by Linkin Park NEVER ENOUGH by Turnstile

by Turnstile Idols by YUNGBLUD



Best Alternative Music Performance

"Everything Is Peaceful Love" by Bon Iver

"Alone" by The Cure

"SEEIN' STARS" by Turnstile

"mangetout" by Wet Leg

"Parachute" by Hayley Williams



Best Alternative Music Album

SABLE, fABLE by Bon Iver

by Bon Iver Songs Of A Lost World by The Cure

by The Cure DON'T TAP THE GLASS by Tyler, The Creator

by Tyler, The Creator moisturizer by Wet Leg

by Wet Leg Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party by Hayley Williams



Best R&B Performance

"YUKON" by Justin Bieber

"It Depends" by Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller

"Folded" by Kehlani

"MUTT" (Live from NPR's Tiny Desk) by Leon Thomas

"Heart Of A Woman" by Summer Walker



Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Here We Are" by Durand Bernarr

"UPTOWN" by Lalah Hathaway

"LOVE YOU TOO" by Ledisi

"Crybaby" by SZA

"VIBES DON'T LIE" by Leon Thomas



Best R&B Song

"Folded" – Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)

"Heart Of A Woman" – David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)

"It Depends" – Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller)

"Overqualified" – James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)

"YES IT IS" – Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)



Best Progressive R&B Album

BLOOM by Durand Bernarr

by Durand Bernarr Adjust Brightness by Bilal

by Bilal LOVE ON DIGITAL by Destin Conrad

by Destin Conrad Access All Areas by FLO

by FLO Come As You Are by Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon



Best R&B Album

BELOVED by GIVĒON

by GIVĒON Why Not More? by Coco Jones

by Coco Jones The Crown by Ledisi

by Ledisi Escape Room by Teyana Taylor

by Teyana Taylor MUTT by Leon Thomas



Best Rap Performance

"Outside" by Cardi B

"Chains & Whips" by Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat. Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

"Anxiety" by Doechii

"tv off" by Kendrick Lamar feat. Lefty Gunplay

"Darling, I" by Tyler, The Creator feat. Teezo Touchdown



Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Proud Of Me" by Fridayy feat. Meek Mill

"Wholeheartedly" by JID feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack

"luther" by Kendrick Lamar with SZA

"WeMaj" by Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody

"SOMEBODY LOVES ME" by PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake



Best Rap Song

"Anxiety" – Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

"The Birds Don't Sing" – Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell

Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat. John Legend & Voices Of Fire)

"Sticky" – Aaron Bolton, Dudley Alexander Duverne, Gloria Woods, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Janae Wherry, Tyler Okonma & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)

"TGIF" – Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Gloria Woods, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims & Jorge M. Taveras, songwriters (GloRilla)

"tv off" – Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar feat. Lefty Gunplay)



Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out by Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

by Clipse, Pusha T & Malice GLORIOUS by GloRilla

by GloRilla God Does Like Ugly by JID

by JID GNX by Kendrick Lamar

by Kendrick Lamar CHROMAKOPIA by Tyler, The Creator



Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don't act like that (partially recorded live @City Winery & other places) by Queen Sheba

(partially recorded live @City Winery & other places) by Queen Sheba Black Shaman by Marc Marcel

by Marc Marcel Pages by Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton

by Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople by Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends

by Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends Words For Days Vol. 1 by Mad Skillz



Best Jazz Performance

"Noble Rise" by Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield

"Windows - Live" by Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

"Peace Of Mind/Dreams Come True" bySamara Joy

"Four" by Michael Mayo

"All Stars Lead To You - Live" by Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth



Best Jazz Vocal Album

Elemental by Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap

by Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap We Insist 2025! by Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell

by Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell Portrait by Samara Joy

by Samara Joy Fly by Michael Mayo

by Michael Mayo Live at Vic's Las Vegas by Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth



Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Trilogy 3 (Live) by Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

by Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade Southern Nights by Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore

by Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore Belonging by Branford Marsalis Quartet

by Branford Marsalis Quartet Spirit Fall by John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade

by John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade Fasten Up by Yellowjackets



Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Orchestrator Emulator by The 8-Bit Big Band

by The 8-Bit Big Band Without Further Ado, Vol 1 by Christian McBride Big Band

by Christian McBride Big Band Lumen by Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band

by Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band Basie Rocks! by Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra

by Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra Lights on a Satellite by Sun Ra Arkestra

by Sun Ra Arkestra Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores by Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra & Frost Jazz Orchestra



Best Latin Jazz Album

La Fleur de Cayenne by Paquito D'Rivera & Madrid-New York Connection Band

The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico by Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra feat. Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison & Melvis Santa

by Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra feat. Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison & Melvis Santa Mundoagua - Celebrating Carla Bley by Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

by Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole by Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro

by Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at The Village Vanguard by Miguel Zenón Quartet



Best Alternative Jazz Album

honey from a winter stone by Ambrose Akinmusire

by Ambrose Akinmusire Keys To The City Volume One by Robert Glasper

by Robert Glasper Ride into the Sun by Brad Mehldau

by Brad Mehldau LIVE-ACTION by Nate Smith

by Nate Smith Blues Blood by Immanuel Wilkins



Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Wintersongs by Laila Biali

by Laila Biali The Gift Of Love by Jennifer Hudson

by Jennifer Hudson Who Believes In Angels? by Elton John & Brandi Carlile

by Elton John & Brandi Carlile Harlequin by Lady Gaga

by Lady Gaga A Matter Of Time by Laufey

by Laufey The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 by Barbra Streisand



Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Brightside by ARKAI

by ARKAI Ones & Twos by Gerald Clayton

by Gerald Clayton BEATrio by Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez

by Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez Just Us by Bob James & Dave Koz

by Bob James & Dave Koz Shayan by Charu Suri



Best Musical Theater Album

Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Gypsy

Just In Time

Maybe Happy Ending



Best Country Solo Performance

"Nose On The Grindstone" by Tyler Childers

"Good News" by Shaboozey

"Bad As I Used To Be" [From F1 The Movie ] by Chris Stapleton

] by Chris Stapleton "I Never Lie" by Zach Top

"Somewhere Over Laredo" by Lainey Wilson



Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"A Song To Sing" by Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton

"Trailblazer" by Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

"Love Me Like You Used To Do" by Margo Price & Tyler Childers

"Amen" by Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

"Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame" by George Strait, Chris Stapleton



Best Country Song

"Bitin' List" – Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)

"Good News" – Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)

"I Never Lie" – Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)

"Somewhere Over Laredo" – Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)

"A Song To Sing" – Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)



Best Traditional Country Album

Dollar A Day by Charley Crockett

by Charley Crockett American Romance by Lukas Nelson

by Lukas Nelson Oh What A Beautiful World by Willie Nelson

by Willie Nelson Hard Headed Woman by Margo Price

by Margo Price Ain't In It For My Health by Zach Top



Best Contemporary Country Album

Patterns by Kelsea Ballerini

by Kelsea Ballerini Snipe Hunter by Tyler Childers

by Tyler Childers Evangeline Vs. The Machine by Eric Church

by Eric Church Beautifully Broken by Jelly Roll

by Jelly Roll Postcards From Texas by Miranda Lambert



Best American Roots Performance

"LONELY AVENUE" by Jon Batiste feat. Randy Newman

"Ancient Light" by I'm With Her

"Crimson And Clay" by Jason Isbell

"Richmond On The James" by Alison Krauss & Union Station

"Beautiful Strangers" by Mavis Staples



Best Americana Performance

"Boom" by Sierra Hull

"Poison In My Well" by Maggie Rose & Grace Potter

"Godspeed" by Mavis Staples

"That's Gonna Leave A Mark" by Molly Tuttle

"Horses" by Jesse Welles



Best American Roots Song

"Ancient Light" – Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I'm With Her)

"BIG MONEY" – Jon Batiste, Mike Elizondo & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

"Foxes In The Snow" – Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell)

"Middle" – Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)

"Spitfire" – Sierra Hull, songwriter (Sierra Hull)



Best Americana Album

BIG MONEY by Jon Batiste

by Jon Batiste Bloom by Larkin Poe

by Larkin Poe Last Leaf On The Tree by Willie Nelson

by Willie Nelson So Long Little Miss Sunshine by Molly Tuttle

by Molly Tuttle Middle by Jesse Welles



Best Bluegrass Album

Carter & Cleveland by Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter

by Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter A Tip Toe High Wire by Sierra Hull

by Sierra Hull Arcadia by Alison Krauss & Union Station

by Alison Krauss & Union Station Outrun byThe Steeldrivers

byThe Steeldrivers Highway Prayers by Billy Strings



Best Traditional Blues Album

Ain't Done With The Blues by Buddy Guy

by Buddy Guy Room On The Porch by Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo

by Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo One Hour Mama: The Blues Of Victoria Spivey by Maria Muldaur

by Maria Muldaur Look Out Highway by Charlie Musselwhite

by Charlie Musselwhite Young Fashioned Ways by Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush



Best Contemporary Blues Album

Breakthrough by Joe Bonamassa

by Joe Bonamassa Paper Doll by Samantha Fish

by Samantha Fish A Tribute to LJK by Eric Gales

by Eric Gales Preacher Kids by Robert Randolph

by Robert Randolph Family by Southern Avenue



Best Folk Album

What Did The Blackbird Say To The Crow by Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson

by Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson Crown Of Roses by Patty Griffin

by Patty Griffin Wild And Clear And Blue by I'm With Her

by I'm With Her Foxes In The Snow by Jason Isbell

by Jason Isbell Under The Powerlines (April 24 – September 24) by Jesse Welles



Best Regional Roots Music Album

Live At Vaughan's by Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet

by Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet For Fat Man by Preservation Brass & Preservation Hall Jazz Band

by Preservation Brass & Preservation Hall Jazz Band Church Of New Orleans by Kyle Roussel

by Kyle Roussel Second Line Sunday by Trombone Shorty And New Breed Brass Band

by Trombone Shorty And New Breed Brass Band A Tribute To The King Of Zydeco by (Various Artists)



Best Gospel Performance/Song

"Do It Again" by Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

"Church" by Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin, songwriters

"Still (Live)" by Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters

"Amen" by Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters

"Come Jesus Come" by Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar



Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"I Know A Name" by Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake; Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Jacob Sooter, songwriters

"YOUR WAY'S BETTER" by Forrest Frank; Forrest Frank & PERA, songwriters

"Hard Fought Hallelujah" by Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Jason Bradley Deford & Brandon Lake, songwriters

"Headphones" by Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I.; Tyshane Thompson, Bongo ByTheWay, Michael Render, Lecrae Moore, William Roderick Miller & Clifford Harris, songwriters

"Amazing" by Darrel Walls, PJ Morton; PJ Morton & Darrel Walls, songwriters



Best Gospel Album

Sunny Days by Yolanda Adams

by Yolanda Adams Tasha by Tasha Cobbs Leonard

by Tasha Cobbs Leonard Live Breathe Fight by Tamela Mann

by Tamela Mann Only On The Road (Live) by Tye Tribbett

by Tye Tribbett Heart of Mine by Darrel Walls, PJ Morton



Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

CHILD OF GOD II by Forrest Frank

by Forrest Frank Coritos Vol. 1 by Israel & New Breed

by Israel & New Breed King Of Hearts by Brandon Lake

by Brandon Lake Reconstruction by Lecrae

by Lecrae Let The Church Sing by Tauren Wells



Best Roots Gospel Album

I Will Not Be Moved (Live) by The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir

by The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir Then Came The Morning by Gaither Vocal Band

by Gaither Vocal Band Praise & Worship: More Than A Hollow Hallelujah by The Isaacs

by The Isaacs Good Answers by Karen Peck & New River

by Karen Peck & New River Back To My Roots by Candi Staton



Best Latin Pop Album

Cosa Nuestra by Rauw Alejandro

by Rauw Alejandro BOGOTÁ (DELUXE) by Andrés Cepeda

by Andrés Cepeda Tropicoqueta by Karol G

by Karol G Cancionera by Natalia Lafourcade

by Natalia Lafourcade ¿Y ahora qué? by Alejandro Sanz



Best Música Urbana Album

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS by Bad Bunny

by Bad Bunny Mixteip by J Balvin

by J Balvin FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado by Feid

by Feid NAIKI by Nicki Nicole

by Nicki Nicole EUB DELUXE by Trueno

by Trueno SINFÓNICO (En Vivo) by Yandel



Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Genes Rebeldes by Aterciopelados

by Aterciopelados ASTROPICAL by Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, ASTROPICAL

by Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, ASTROPICAL PAPOTA by CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

by CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso ALGORHYTHM by Los Wizzards

by Los Wizzards Novela by Fito Paez



Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

MALA MÍA by Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera

by Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera Y Lo Que Viene by Grupo Frontera

by Grupo Frontera Sin Rodeos by Paola Jara

by Paola Jara Palabra De To's (Seca) by Carín León

by Carín León Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía - Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo) by Bobby Pulido



Best Tropical Latin Album

Fotografías by Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

by Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta Raíces by Gloria Estefan

by Gloria Estefan Clásicos 1.0 by Grupo Niche

by Grupo Niche Bingo by Alain Pérez

by Alain Pérez Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2 by Gilberto Santa Rosa



Best Global Music Performance

"EoO" by Bad Bunny

"Cantando en el Camino" by Ciro Hurtado

"JERUSALEMA" by Angélique Kidjo

"Inmigrante Y Que?" by Yeisy Rojas

"Shrini's Dream (Live)" by Shakti

"Daybreak" by Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar



Best African Music Performance

"Love" by Burna Boy

"With You" Davido feat. Omah Lay

"Hope & Love" by Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin

"Gimme Dat" by Ayra Starr feat. Wizkid

"PUSH 2 START" by Tyla



Best Global Music Album

Sounds of Kumbha by Siddhant Bhatia

by Siddhant Bhatia No Sign of Weakness by Burna Boy

by Burna Boy Eclairer le monde - Light the World by Youssou N'Dour

by Youssou N'Dour Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) by Shakti

by Shakti Chapter III: We Return to Light by Anoushka Shankar feat. Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

by Anoushka Shankar feat. Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo by Caetano Veloso And Maria Bethânia



Best Reggae Album

Treasure Self Love by Lila Iké

by Lila Iké Heart & Soul by Vybz Kartel

by Vybz Kartel BLXXD & FYAH by Keznamdi

by Keznamdi From Within by Mortimer

by Mortimer No Place Like Home by Jesse Royal



Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album

Kuruvinda by Kirsten Agresta-Copely

by Kirsten Agresta-Copely According To The Moon by Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM, Dallas String Quartet

by Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM, Dallas String Quartet Into The Forest by Jahnavi Harrison

by Jahnavi Harrison Nomadica by Carla Patullo Featuring The Scorchio Quartet & Tonality

by Carla Patullo Featuring The Scorchio Quartet & Tonality The Colors In My Mind by Chris Redding



Best Children's Music Album

Ageless: 100 Years Young by Joanie Leeds & Joya

by Joanie Leeds & Joya Buddy's Magic Tree House by Mega Ran

by Mega Ran Harmony by FYÜTCH & Aura V

by FYÜTCH & Aura V Herstory by Flor Bromley

by Flor Bromley The Music Of Tori And The Muses by Tori Amos



Best Comedy Album

Drop Dead Years by Bill Burr

by Bill Burr PostMortem by Sarah Silverman

by Sarah Silverman Single Lady by Ali Wong

by Ali Wong What Had Happened Was… by Jamie Foxx

by Jamie Foxx Your Friend, Nate Bargatze by Nate Bargatze



Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story – Kathy Garver

– Kathy Garver Into The Uncut Grass – Trevor Noah

– Trevor Noah Lovely One: A Memoir – Ketanji Brown Jackson

– Ketanji Brown Jackson Meditations: The Reflections Of His Holiness The Dalai Lama – Dalai Lama

– Dalai Lama You Know It's True: The Real Story Of Milli Vanilli – Fab Morvan



Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

A Complete Unknown (Timothée Chalamet)

(Timothée Chalamet) F1 The Album (Various Artists)

(Various Artists) KPop Demon Hunters (Various Artists)

(Various Artists) Sinners (Various Artists)

(Various Artists) Wicked (Various Artists)



Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

How To Train Your Dragon – John Powell, composer

– John Powell, composer Severance: Season 2 – Theodore Shapiro, composer

– Theodore Shapiro, composer Sinners – Ludwig Göransson, composer

– Ludwig Göransson, composer Wicked – John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers

– John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers, composer



Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Secrets of the Spires – Pinar Toprak, composer

– Pinar Toprak, composer Helldivers 2 – Wilbert Roget, II, composer

– Wilbert Roget, II, composer Indiana Jones And The Great Circle – Gordy Haab, composer

– Gordy Haab, composer Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate's Fortune – Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II, composers

– Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II, composers Sword of the Sea – Austin Wintory, composer



Best Song Written for Visual Media

"As Alive As You Need Me To Be" [From TRON: Ares ] – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

] – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails) "Golden" [From KPop Demon Hunters ] – EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

] – EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI) "I Lied to You" [From Sinners ] – Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Miles Caton)

] – Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Miles Caton) "Never Too Late" [From Elton John: Never Too Late ] – Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)

] – Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile) "Pale, Pale Moon" [From Sinners ] – Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)

] – Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson) "Sinners" [From Sinners] – Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus, songwriters (Rod Wave)



Best Music Video

"Young Lion" by Sade; Sophie Muller, video director; Sade & Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers

"Manchild" by Sabrina Carpenter; Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers

"So Be It" by Clipse; Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video producer

"Anxiety" by Doechii; James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers

"Love" by OK Go; Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer



Best Music Film

Devo (Devo) – Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes & Chris Smith, video producers

(Devo) – Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes & Chris Smith, video producers Live At The Royal Albert Hall (RAYE) – Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou & Amy James, video producers

(RAYE) – Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou & Amy James, video producers Relentless (Diane Warren) – Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele, Farinola & Kat Nguyen, video producers

(Diane Warren) – Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele, Farinola & Kat Nguyen, video producers Music By John Williams (John Williams) – Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg & Justin Wilkes, video producers

(John Williams) – Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg & Justin Wilkes, video producers Piece By Piece (Pharrell Williams) – Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes & Pharrell Williams, video producers



Best Recording Package

And The Adjacent Possible – Hà Trinh Quoc Bao, Damian Kulash, Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose & Yuri Suzuki, art directors (OK Go)

Hà Trinh Quoc Bao, Damian Kulash, Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose & Yuri Suzuki, art directors (OK Go) Balloonerism – Bráulio Amado & Alim Smith, art directors (Mac Miller)

– Bráulio Amado & Alim Smith, art directors (Mac Miller) Danse Macabre: De Luxe – Rory McCartney, art director (Duran Duran)

– Rory McCartney, art director (Duran Duran) Loud Is As – Farbod Kokabi & Emily Sneddon, art directors (Tsunami)

– Farbod Kokabi & Emily Sneddon, art directors (Tsunami) Sequoia – Tim Breen & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)

– Tim Breen & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists) The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl) – Miller McCormick, art director (Mac Miller)

(Picture Disc Vinyl) – Miller McCormick, art director (Mac Miller) Tracks II: The Lost Albums – Meghan Foley & Michelle Holme, art directors (Bruce Springsteen)



Best Album Cover

CHROMAKOPIA – Shaun Llewellyn & Luis "Panch" Perez, art directors (Tyler, The Creator)

– Shaun Llewellyn & Luis "Panch" Perez, art directors (Tyler, The Creator) The Crux – William Wesley II, art director (Djo)

– William Wesley II, art director (Djo) DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)

– Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny) Glory – Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)

– Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius) moisturizer – Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)



Best Album Notes

Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974 – Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Buck Owens And His Buckaroos)

– Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Buck Owens And His Buckaroos) After The Last Sky – Adam Shatz, album notes writer (Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates, Dave Holland)

– Adam Shatz, album notes writer (Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates, Dave Holland) Árabe – Amanda Ekery, album notes writer (Amanda Ekery)

– The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967 – Alec Palao, album notes writer (Sly & The Family Stone)

– Alec Palao, album notes writer (Sly & The Family Stone) A Ghost Is Born (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

– Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco) Miles '55: The Prestige Recordings – Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (Miles Davis)



Best Historical Album

Joni Mitchell Archives - Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980) — Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

— Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell) The Making Of Five Leaves Left — Cally Callomon & Johnny Chandler, compilation producers; Simon Heyworth & John Wood, mastering engineers (Nick Drake)

— Cally Callomon & Johnny Chandler, compilation producers; Simon Heyworth & John Wood, mastering engineers (Nick Drake) Roots Rocking Zimbabwe - The Modern Sound Of Harare' Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41) — Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

— Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists) Super Disco Pirata - De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No. 39) – Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

– Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists) You Can't Hip A Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos – Will Bratton,Sharyn Felder & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Doc Pomus)



Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

All Things Light – Jesse Brock, Jon Castelli, Tyler Johnson, Nick Lobel, Simon Maartensson, Lawrence "Boo" Mitchell, Anders Mouridsen, Ryan Nasci, Ernesto Olivera-Lapier, Ethan Schneiderman & Owen Stoutt, engineers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer (Cam)

– Jesse Brock, Jon Castelli, Tyler Johnson, Nick Lobel, Simon Maartensson, Lawrence "Boo" Mitchell, Anders Mouridsen, Ryan Nasci, Ernesto Olivera-Lapier, Ethan Schneiderman & Owen Stoutt, engineers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer (Cam) Arcadia – Neal Cappellino & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Brad Blackwood, mastering engineer (Alison Krauss & Union Station)

– Neal Cappellino & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Brad Blackwood, mastering engineer (Alison Krauss & Union Station) For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) – Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills & Sebastian Reunert, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Japanese Breakfast)

– Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills & Sebastian Reunert, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Japanese Breakfast) That Wasn't A Dream – Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino, Blake Mills)



Best Engineered Album, Classical

Cerrone: Don't Look Down – Mike Tierney, engineer; Alan Silverman, mastering engineer (Sandbox Percussion)

– Mike Tierney, engineer; Alan Silverman, mastering engineer (Sandbox Percussion) Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 – Gintas Norvila, engineer; Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineer (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)

– Gintas Norvila, engineer; Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineer (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth Of The Mtsensk District – Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

– Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra) Standard Stoppages – Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, Bill Maylone, Judith Sherman & David Skidmore, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

– Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, Bill Maylone, Judith Sherman & David Skidmore, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion) Yule – Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Trio Mediæval)



Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Sergei Kvitko

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone



Best Immersive Audio Album

All American F***boy – Andrew Law, immersive mix engineer (Duckwrth)

– Andrew Law, immersive mix engineer (Duckwrth) Immersed – Justin Gray, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Justin Gray, Drew Jurecka & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Justin Gray)

– Justin Gray, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Justin Gray, Drew Jurecka & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Justin Gray) An Immersive Tribute To Astor Piazzolla (Live) – Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive mix engineers; Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive producers (Various Artists)

– Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive mix engineers; Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive producers (Various Artists) Tearjerkers – Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Hans-Martin Buff, immersive producer (Tearjerkers)

– Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Hans-Martin Buff, immersive producer (Tearjerkers) Yule – Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Arve Henriksen & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Trio Mediæval)



Best Instrumental Composition

"First Snow" – Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz)

"Live Life This Day: Movement I" – Miho Hazama, composer (Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra)

"Lord, That's A Long Way" – Sierra Hull, composer (Sierra Hull)

"Opening" – Zain Effendi, composer (Zain Effendi)

"Train To Emerald City" – John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers (John Powell & Stephen Schwartz)

"Why You Here / Before The Sun Went Down" – Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson feat. Miles Caton)



Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

"Be Okay" – Cynthia Erivo, arranger (Cynthia Erivo)

"A Child Is Born" – Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf)

"Fight On" – Andy Clausen, Addison Maye-Saxon, Riley Mulherkar & Chloe Rowlands, arrangers (The Westerlies)

"Super Mario Praise Break" – Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen & Matthew Whitaker, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band)



Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

"Big Fish" – Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, Nate Smith & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Nate Smith feat. säje)

"How Did She Look?" – Nelson Riddle, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)

"Keep An Eye On Summer" – Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

"Something In The Water (Acoustic-Ish)" – Clyde Lawrence, Gracie Lawrence & Linus Lawrence, arrangers (Lawrence)

"What A Wonderful World" – Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)



Best Orchestral Performance

Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L'Ouverture; Ballade Op. 4; Suites From '24 Negro Melodies' – Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)

– Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic) Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie – Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

– Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) Ravel: Boléro, M. 81 – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela)

– Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela) Still & Bonds – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

– Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra) Stravinsky: Symphony In Three Movements – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)



Best Opera Recording

Heggie: Intelligence – Kwamé Ryan, conductor; Jamie Barton, J'Nai Bridges & Janai Brugger; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer)

– Kwamé Ryan, conductor; Jamie Barton, J'Nai Bridges & Janai Brugger; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer) Huang Ruo: An American Soldier – Carolyn Kuan, conductor; Hannah Cho, Alex DeSocio, Nina Yoshida Nelsen & Brian Vu; Adam Abeshouse, Silas Brown & Doron Schachter, producers (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang

– Carolyn Kuan, conductor; Hannah Cho, Alex DeSocio, Nina Yoshida Nelsen & Brian Vu; Adam Abeshouse, Silas Brown & Doron Schachter, producers (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang Kouyoumdjian: Adoration – Alan Pierson, conductor; Miriam Khalil, Marc Kudisch, David Adam Moore, Omar Najmi, Naomi Louisa O'Connell & Karim Sulayman; Mary Kouyoumdjian, producer (Silvana Quartet; The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street)

– Alan Pierson, conductor; Miriam Khalil, Marc Kudisch, David Adam Moore, Omar Najmi, Naomi Louisa O'Connell & Karim Sulayman; Mary Kouyoumdjian, producer (Silvana Quartet; The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street) O'Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead – Elaine Kelly, conductor; Oisín Ó Dálaigh & John Molloy; Alex Dowling & Emma O'Halloran, producers (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O'Halloran)

– Elaine Kelly, conductor; Oisín Ó Dálaigh & John Molloy; Alex Dowling & Emma O'Halloran, producers (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O'Halloran) Tesori: Grounded – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ben Bliss, Emily D'Angelo, Greer Grimsley & Kyle Miller; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant)



Best Choral Performance

Advena - Liturgies For A Broken World – Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Simon Barrad, Emily Yocum Black & Michael Hawes; Conspirare)

– Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Simon Barrad, Emily Yocum Black & Michael Hawes; Conspirare) Childs: In The Arms Of The Beloved – Grant Gershon, conductor (Billy Childs, Dan Chmlellnskl, Christian Euman, Larry Koonse, Lyris Quartet, Anne Akiko Meyers, Carol Robbins & Luciana Souza; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

– Grant Gershon, conductor (Billy Childs, Dan Chmlellnskl, Christian Euman, Larry Koonse, Lyris Quartet, Anne Akiko Meyers, Carol Robbins & Luciana Souza; Los Angeles Master Chorale) Lang: Poor Hymnal – Donald Nally, conductor (Steven Bradshaw, Michael Hawes, Lauren Kelly, Rebecca Siler & Elisa Sutherland; The Crossing)

– Donald Nally, conductor (Steven Bradshaw, Michael Hawes, Lauren Kelly, Rebecca Siler & Elisa Sutherland; The Crossing) Ortiz: Yanga – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, chorus master (Los Angeles Philharmonic & Tambuco Percussion Ensemble; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

– Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, chorus master (Los Angeles Philharmonic & Tambuco Percussion Ensemble; Los Angeles Master Chorale) Requiem Of Light – Steven Fox, conductor; Emily Drennan & Patti Drennan, chorus masters (Brian Giebler & Sangeeta Kaur; The Clarion Choir)



Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Dennehy: Land Of Winter – Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound

– Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound La Mer - French Piano Trios – Neave Trio

– Neave Trio Lullabies For The Brokenhearted – Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon

– Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon Slavic Sessions – Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski

– Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski Standard Stoppages – Third Coast Percussion



Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From '24 Negro Melodies' by Curtis Stewart; Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)

by Curtis Stewart; Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic) Hope Orchestrated by Mary Dawood Catlin; Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm, conductors (Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble)

by Mary Dawood Catlin; Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm, conductors (Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble) Inheritances by Adam Tendler

by Adam Tendler Price: Piano Concerto In One Movement In D Minor by Han Chen; John Jeter, conductor (Malmö Opera Orchestra)

by Han Chen; John Jeter, conductor (Malmö Opera Orchestra) Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos by Yo-Yo Ma; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

by Yo-Yo Ma; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works by Yuja Wang; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)



Best Classical Solo Album

Alike - My Mother's Dream – Allison Charney, soloist; Benjamin Loeb, conductor (National Symphonia Orchestra)

– Allison Charney, soloist; Benjamin Loeb, conductor (National Symphonia Orchestra) Black Pierrot – Sidney Outlaw, soloist; Warren Jones, pianist

– Sidney Outlaw, soloist; Warren Jones, pianist In This Short Life – Devony Smith, soloist; Danny Zelibor, pianist; Michael Nicolas, accompanist

– Devony Smith, soloist; Danny Zelibor, pianist; Michael Nicolas, accompanist Kurtág: Kafka Fragments – Susan Narucki, soloist; Curtis Macomber, accompanist

– Susan Narucki, soloist; Curtis Macomber, accompanist Schubert Beatles – Theo Hoffman, soloist; Steven Blier, pianist (Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel & Sam Weber)

– Theo Hoffman, soloist; Steven Blier, pianist (Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel & Sam Weber) Telemann: Ino - Opera Arias For Soprano – Amanda Forsythe, soloist; Robert Mealy, Paul O'Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors (Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra)



Best Classical Compendium

Cerrone: Don't Look Down – Sandbox Percussion; Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Christopher Cerrone, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney & Mike Tierney, producers

– Sandbox Percussion; Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Christopher Cerrone, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney & Mike Tierney, producers The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II – Will Liverman; Jonathan Estabrooks, producer

– Will Liverman; Jonathan Estabrooks, producer Ortiz: Yanga – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

– Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer Seven Seasons – Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi; Nicholas Dodd, conductor; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

– Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi; Nicholas Dodd, conductor; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers Tombeaux – Christina Sandsengen; Shaun Drew & Christina Sandsengen, producers



Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Cerrone: Don't Look Down – Christopher Cerrone, composer (Conor Hanick & Sandbox Percussion)

– Christopher Cerrone, composer (Conor Hanick & Sandbox Percussion) Dennehy: Land Of Winter – Donnacha Dennehy, composer (Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound)

– Donnacha Dennehy, composer (Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound) León: Raíces (Origins) – Tania León, composer (Edward Gardner & London Philharmonic Orchestra)

– Tania León, composer (Edward Gardner & London Philharmonic Orchestra) Okpebholo: Songs In Flight – Shawn E. Okpebholo, composer (Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & Various Artists)

– Shawn E. Okpebholo, composer (Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & Various Artists) Ortiz: Dzonot – Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Alisa Weilerstein, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

