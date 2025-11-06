Trump urges GOP to end shutdown. And, SCOTUS skeptical of reasoning behind tariffs

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

The government shutdown is now in its 37th day, and President Trump has been urging Republicans to end it by eliminating the Senate filibuster. Earlier this week, some Democrats expressed their interest in finding a way to resolve the shutdown, but their victories at the ballot box on Tuesday have emboldened many to hold firm. Meanwhile, the president acknowledged that the shutdown hurt Republicans on election night.

Tom Brenner / Getty Images / Getty Images Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks to reporters during a news conference on Nov. 5, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The record for the longest shutdown in the U.S. Government was broken on Wednesday as it entered its 36th day.

🎧 Most Republicans are not in favor of ditching the filibuster, as Trump has sought, but some bipartisan talks appear to have picked up steam this week, NPR's Sam Gringlas tells Up First. The solution that Senate Democrats and Republicans could be discussing is a short-term funding measure until December or later, along with votes on a small package of regular appropriations bills. Republicans would need eight Democrats to sign onto a deal to reopen the government. However, the expiring health care subsidies remain a sticking point during these talks.

The Supreme Court has heard arguments in a case about Trump's tariffs, but has not yet issued a major ruling. Trump utilized a 1977 law, known as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, to impose the tariffs. The central question of the case is whether the law gives the president the authority to impose tariffs on products from countries worldwide. The justices' opinions are not yet known, but their questions yesterday indicate that they were skeptical of Trump's position.

🎧 If the court rules against Trump, the ultimate impact on tariffs is unclear. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben says the ruling would make a bunch of his tariffs illegal. Tariffs like the ones he's imposed on goods like steel and aluminum, however, would remain in place. The president has stated that this is the most important Supreme Court case ever. If the high court ruled against the president, it would be the first time they have tried to rein in his power.

In Chicago this week, the Trump administration has been taken to court by city residents who oppose the aggressive immigration campaign there. Judge Sara Ellis has listened to hours of testimony from citizens' accounts of jarring encounters with federal agents. Another judge, Robert Gettleman, presided over a hearing on Tuesday on the conditions inside an immigration holding facility in a Chicago suburb.

🎧 Ellis is preparing to hand down her ruling today in the preliminary injunction, according to Jon Seidel with Chicago Public Media and the Chicago Sun-Times. It would essentially extend the order she issued last month, limiting the use of force by federal agents against protesters. During yesterday's eight-hour hearing, Ellis heard from a woman who found herself staring down the barrel of a gun for filming the arrest of day laborers. She also listened to the video testimony of U.S. Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino, who stated that the use of force has been "more than exemplary."

Deep dive

Natalya Kosarevich / Getty Images / Getty Images

Tax season is approaching. The tax breaks extended under President Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" primarily benefit high-net-worth individuals and high-income earners. While middle-income households may experience modest relief, the majority of benefits will be allocated to those with substantial earnings, investment income, or large estates. Here are some provisions in the bill that favor upper-income individuals and families:

💰 Starting next year, Americans will have a permanent lifetime exemption for estate and gift taxes set at $15 million per individual and $30 million per married couple, up from $13.99 million and $27.98 million limits.

💰 The exclusion for capital gains from sold qualified small business stock issued after July 4, 2025, has increased from $10 million to $15 million for companies with assets up to $75 million.

💰 Bonus depreciation has been extended. This tax incentive enables businesses to immediately deduct 100% of the cost of qualifying assets, such as machinery and vehicles, rather than spreading the deduction over several years.

Read about three other tax changes that will benefit the wealthy here.

Today's listen

Taylor Jewell / Invision/AP / Invision/AP Misty Copeland was the first Black female principal dancer in the history of American Ballet Theatre. She took a final bow at Lincoln Center on Oct. 22, 2025

Misty Copeland, who made history as the first Black woman to become a principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre, took her final bow last month. For Copeland, it had been over five years since she last performed on stage. To prepare for her farewell performance with ABT, she began getting her body back in shape a year ago. She says the performance was a way to express gratitude to the communities that supported her throughout her journey. At the end of her dance, Copeland was greeted with a 15-minute standing ovation. NPR's Fresh Air caught up with Copeland to discuss the farewell show and what comes next for her. Listen to what she had to say or read highlights from the interview.

3 things to know before you go

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt takes questions from reporters during a press briefing at the White House in June 2025.

A federal judge has ordered the White House to immediately start providing American Sign Language interpretation at its briefings held by the press secretary or the president. In October, Johannesburg, South Africa, is bursting with violet Jacaranda blooms for the country's spring season. This week, NPR's Far-Flung Postcard series provides a peek at the beautiful plant. From whether brain rot is real to why female politicians might underperform in elections, check out these five recent economic papers that Planet Money says are worth examining.

