Connections

Machine learning meets the campaign trail

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published November 6, 2025 at 9:33 AM EST
12:00: Machine learning meets the campaign trail

1:00: Can books compete with the Internet?

AI political videos are already here — as Pittsford residents saw over the last month. An anti-Democrats ad featured AI "actors” warning against losing the character of Pittsford if Democrats won the election. So why not use real people? And how common will AI “actors” be in the future? What should be done about it?

  • Jeffrey Allan, Ph.D., director of the Institute for Responsible Technology at Nazareth University 
  • Timothy Kneeland, Ph.D., professor and director of history, politics, and law at Nazareth University
  • Kevin Spencer Beckford, managing partner of Finding Your Cup, LLC; operations executive; speaker; business turnaround strategist; and AI humanist

Then in our second hour, research shows young people are reading less — both in their English classes and for pleasure. According to a study from the University of Florida and University College London, daily reading for pleasure among kids is down 40% over the last 20 years. Experts point to an increase in screen time, overscheduling, and poor literacy education as some of the reasons. So how can we get kids interested in reading again? We discuss it with our guests, and we preview the upcoming Rochester Children and Teens Book Festival. Our guests:

  • Pamela Bailie, co-owner of Hipocampo Children's Books
  • Julie Berry, New York Times best-selling author and owner of Author's Note
  • Kathleen Blasi, author of children's books
  • Sarah Bonczyk, owner of Lift Bridge Book Shop

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
