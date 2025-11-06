12:00: Machine learning meets the campaign trail

1:00: Can books compete with the Internet?

AI political videos are already here — as Pittsford residents saw over the last month. An anti-Democrats ad featured AI "actors” warning against losing the character of Pittsford if Democrats won the election. So why not use real people? And how common will AI “actors” be in the future? What should be done about it?



Jeffrey Allan, Ph.D., director of the Institute for Responsible Technology at Nazareth University

Timothy Kneeland, Ph.D., professor and director of history, politics, and law at Nazareth University

Kevin Spencer Beckford, managing partner of Finding Your Cup, LLC; operations executive; speaker; business turnaround strategist; and AI humanist

Then in our second hour, research shows young people are reading less — both in their English classes and for pleasure. According to a study from the University of Florida and University College London, daily reading for pleasure among kids is down 40% over the last 20 years. Experts point to an increase in screen time, overscheduling, and poor literacy education as some of the reasons. So how can we get kids interested in reading again? We discuss it with our guests, and we preview the upcoming Rochester Children and Teens Book Festival. Our guests:

Pamela Bailie, co-owner of Hipocampo Children's Books

Julie Berry, New York Times best-selling author and owner of Author's Note

Kathleen Blasi, author of children's books

Sarah Bonczyk, owner of Lift Bridge Book Shop



