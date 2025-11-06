© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spirit Airlines is ending Rochester service in January

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published November 6, 2025 at 10:24 AM EST
Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines is ending its service the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. The budget airline will no longer operate locally as of Jan. 7.

A statement from airport Director Andy Moore said this is the result of Spirit's recent bankruptcy filing, their second in less than a year.

Spirit Airlines began its service in Rochester in October 2022, with daily nonstop flights to Orlando. They later added flights to Myrtle Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Las Vegas.
Local News
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams