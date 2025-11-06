Spirit Airlines is ending Rochester service in January

Spirit Airlines is ending its service the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. The budget airline will no longer operate locally as of Jan. 7.

A statement from airport Director Andy Moore said this is the result of Spirit's recent bankruptcy filing, their second in less than a year.

Spirit Airlines began its service in Rochester in October 2022, with daily nonstop flights to Orlando. They later added flights to Myrtle Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Las Vegas.