Multiple races remain undecided, and might not be settled for weeks

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp
Published November 5, 2025 at 2:23 PM EST
Brighton residents cast their vote Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, at the Brighton Winter Farmers Market Barn.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Brighton residents cast their vote Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, at the Brighton Winter Farmers Market Barn.

The outcomes of a number of too-close-to-call races from Canandaigua to Webster won’t be known for another week or two.

A single vote separates the Democrat and Republican candidates for town supervisor in Canandaigua. Ten votes is the difference in Webster. Eleven votes is the margin for a Monroe County legislative race.

But there remain dozens of affidavit and absentee ballots to be scanned in both Ontario and Monroe counties, with the potential for mail-in ballots yet to arrive.

Ontario County also has Council races in Canandaigua, Manchester and the town of Victor that remain undecided. And a ballot proposition in Hopewell, seeking to increase the elected terms of the clerk, supervisor and highway superintendent from two to four years, currently sits at an eight-vote margin.

“It’s a very purple county,” said A.J. Magnan, Ontario County’s Democratic elections commissioner.

Ontario County expects to update its results Wednesday. And if results are still close enough to trigger a hand recount? That is not going to occur until after Thanksgiving, Magnan said.

In Monroe County, the next update is not slated until Nov. 21.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Ontario County Board of Elections put overall turnout at 29% — which is average — but noted that turnout "was notably higher in many county municipalities, and exceeded pre-election turnout estimates in the towns of Canandaigua, Richmond and South Bristol.”

A voter puts on a sticker after casting their vote Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, at the Brighton Winter Farmers Market Barn.
Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp is WXXI's investigations and enterprise editor. He also reports on business and development in the area. He has been covering Rochester since 2005. His journalism career spans nearly three decades.
