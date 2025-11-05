Multiple races remain undecided, and might not be settled for weeks

The outcomes of a number of too-close-to-call races from Canandaigua to Webster won’t be known for another week or two.

A single vote separates the Democrat and Republican candidates for town supervisor in Canandaigua. Ten votes is the difference in Webster. Eleven votes is the margin for a Monroe County legislative race.

But there remain dozens of affidavit and absentee ballots to be scanned in both Ontario and Monroe counties, with the potential for mail-in ballots yet to arrive.

Ontario County also has Council races in Canandaigua, Manchester and the town of Victor that remain undecided. And a ballot proposition in Hopewell, seeking to increase the elected terms of the clerk, supervisor and highway superintendent from two to four years, currently sits at an eight-vote margin.

“It’s a very purple county,” said A.J. Magnan, Ontario County’s Democratic elections commissioner.

Ontario County expects to update its results Wednesday. And if results are still close enough to trigger a hand recount? That is not going to occur until after Thanksgiving, Magnan said.

In Monroe County, the next update is not slated until Nov. 21.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Ontario County Board of Elections put overall turnout at 29% — which is average — but noted that turnout "was notably higher in many county municipalities, and exceeded pre-election turnout estimates in the towns of Canandaigua, Richmond and South Bristol.”