© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How a post-surgery nurse uses music to assist patients in their recovery from injury

By Scott Simon
Published November 1, 2025 at 7:39 AM EDT

Research suggests music has the power to relieve pain. We speak to a nurse who brings his ukulele into the hospital ward.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon