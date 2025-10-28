In Photos: Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa has made landfall in Jamaica with winds of 185 miles per hour.
The massive category 5 storm continued to strengthen up until the moment it made landfall near the town of New Hope.
And this is a monster of a storm that meteorologists say will be in the history books. Only six other Atlantic storms have done that since record-keeping began.
The western side of Jamaica is being pummeled by wind; the coast line is being flooded by a storm surge that could reach 13 feet. The National Hurricane Center says Jamaica should expect catastrophic damage.
WXXI News journalists work every day to meet the challenges of our times with trustworthy reporting and programming. But we don't do it alone - this community has always been our backbone, standing strong with us.
Your financial support today determines what's possible in the year ahead. Can you please make a donation?