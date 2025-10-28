In Photos: Hurricane Melissa bears down on Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa approaches Jamaica as the strongest storm to hit the island in recorded history.
The National Hurricane Center warns the damage in Jamaica will be catastrophic.
Hurricane Melissa is bringing catastrophic wind and flood-generating rain to Jamaica. The island of more than 2.8 million residents as well as thousands of tourists were advised to take shelter as the Category 5 storm closed in with top winds of 185 miles per hour.
