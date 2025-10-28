© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston on Trump’s legal targets

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 28, 2025 at 3:57 PM EDT
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short grey hair, grey mustache and beard and is wearing a white button-down shirt with thin brown stripes; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a puffy navy vest, blue button-down shirt, dark jeans and sneakers.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
David Cay Johnston with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, October 28, 2025
WXXI News

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston says the judge in the James Comey trial should not throw the case. Comey says it’s clearly vindictive and the judge can dismiss it.

Johnston agrees with the first part… but he says the judge should do something else entirely. We discuss the legal targeting of President Trump’s enemies, the way journalists are covering these stories, and more.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
