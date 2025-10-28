Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston on Trump’s legal targets
Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston says the judge in the James Comey trial should not throw the case. Comey says it’s clearly vindictive and the judge can dismiss it.
Johnston agrees with the first part… but he says the judge should do something else entirely. We discuss the legal targeting of President Trump’s enemies, the way journalists are covering these stories, and more.
In studio:
- David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author