Does hurting universities hurt America?

WXXI News

Alfred University President Mark Zupan says it’s a mistake to attack higher education.

He writes, “A century ago, it would have been folly to invest in an outdated agricultural economy at the expense of the then-roaring manufacturing sector. It’s just as foolhardy today to attempt to resuscitate a manufacturing sector that’s been in decline for half a century when knowledge-based services power today’s global economy and the labor market is undergoing dramatic changes brought on by advanced technology, artificial intelligence and automation.”

We discuss how Zupan sees the future of work and universities’ role in that equation.

Our guest:

