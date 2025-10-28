© 2025 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Does hurting universities hurt America?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 28, 2025 at 3:31 PM EDT
A man with short grey hair is wearing a navy blazer, pink button-down shirt and purple striped tie.
ROBERT STEERE
/
Provided
Mark Zupan
WXXI News

Alfred University President Mark Zupan says it’s a mistake to attack higher education.

He writes, “A century ago, it would have been folly to invest in an outdated agricultural economy at the expense of the then-roaring manufacturing sector. It’s just as foolhardy today to attempt to resuscitate a manufacturing sector that’s been in decline for half a century when knowledge-based services power today’s global economy and the labor market is undergoing dramatic changes brought on by advanced technology, artificial intelligence and automation.”

We discuss how Zupan sees the future of work and universities’ role in that equation.

Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
