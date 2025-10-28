12:00: Does hurting universities hurt America?

Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston on Trump's legal targets

Alfred University President Mark Zupan says it’s a mistake to attack higher education. He writes, “A century ago, it would have been folly to invest in an outdated agricultural economy at the expense of the then-roaring manufacturing sector. It’s just as foolhardy today to attempt to resuscitate a manufacturing sector that’s been in decline for half a century when knowledge-based services power today’s global economy and the labor market is undergoing dramatic changes brought on by advanced technology, artificial intelligence and automation.” We discuss how Zupan sees the future of work and universities’ role in that equation. Our guest:



Mark Zupan, president of Alfred University

Then in our second hour, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston says the judge in the James Comey trial should not throw the case. Comey says it’s clearly vindictive and the judge can dismiss it. Johnston agrees with the first part… but he says the judge should do something else entirely. We discuss the legal targeting of Trump’s enemies, the way journalists are covering these stories, and more. In studio:



David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author

