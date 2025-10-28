© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston on Trump’s legal targets

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 28, 2025 at 9:05 AM EDT
A man with short grey hair, mustache, and beard wearing glasses, a blue button-down shirt, a black and grey striped tie, and a grey blazer
David Cay Johnston
/
Twitter
David Cay Johnston

12:00: Does hurting universities hurt America?

1:00: Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston on Trump’s legal targets

Alfred University President Mark Zupan says it’s a mistake to attack higher education. He writes, “A century ago, it would have been folly to invest in an outdated agricultural economy at the expense of the then-roaring manufacturing sector. It’s just as foolhardy today to attempt to resuscitate a manufacturing sector that’s been in decline for half a century when knowledge-based services power today’s global economy and the labor market is undergoing dramatic changes brought on by advanced technology, artificial intelligence and automation.” We discuss how Zupan sees the future of work and universities’ role in that equation. Our guest:

  • Mark Zupan, president of Alfred University

Then in our second hour, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston says the judge in the James Comey trial should not throw the case. Comey says it’s clearly vindictive and the judge can dismiss it. Johnston agrees with the first part… but he says the judge should do something else entirely. We discuss the legal targeting of Trump’s enemies, the way journalists are covering these stories, and more. In studio:

  • David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.