U.S. declares genocide in Sudan

By Karen Zamora,
Juana SummersSarah Handel
Published January 7, 2025 at 4:17 PM EST

The Biden administration said it has determined that Sudan's paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, is committing genocide in the country's ongoing civil war.

Karen Zamora
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Sarah Handel
