© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Democratic primary for local congressional seat is taking shape

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp
Published January 22, 2026 at 11:00 AM EST

Congressman Joe Morelle will face at least two challengers in a Democratic primary this year as he seeks re-election to a fifth term.

Former Brighton Town Board member Robin Wilt has filed initial paperwork to run for the seat, federal elections records show. Pastor and community advocate Sharita Traywick announced her bid for the seat earlier this month.

Wilt ran for the seat in 2018, when Morelle first won election, and again in 2020, when he first won re-election. Traywick unsuccessfully challenged state Sen. Jeremy Cooney in 2020.
Local News
Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp is WXXI's investigations and enterprise editor. He also reports on business and development in the area. He has been covering Rochester since 2005. His journalism career spans nearly three decades.
See stories by Brian Sharp