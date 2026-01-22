Democratic primary for local congressional seat is taking shape

Congressman Joe Morelle will face at least two challengers in a Democratic primary this year as he seeks re-election to a fifth term.

Former Brighton Town Board member Robin Wilt has filed initial paperwork to run for the seat, federal elections records show. Pastor and community advocate Sharita Traywick announced her bid for the seat earlier this month.

Wilt ran for the seat in 2018, when Morelle first won election, and again in 2020, when he first won re-election. Traywick unsuccessfully challenged state Sen. Jeremy Cooney in 2020.