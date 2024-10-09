© 2024 WXXI News
In a rematch, mama bear Grazer defeats rival that killed her cub to win Fat Bear Week

By Ayana Archie
Published October 9, 2024 at 4:01 AM EDT
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is Grazer, the winner of the 2023 Fat Bear Contest, at Katmai National Park, Alaska on Sept. 14, 2023.
F. Jimenez/AP
National Park Service
The winner of this year’s Fat Bear Week is a mama bear whose cub was killed by her opponent — a bear she faced off against in last year's voting.

Out of more than a million votes, 128 Grazer won over 32 Chunk, a male bear weighing more than 1,200 pounds. Grazer received more than 70,000 votes, compared to Chunk’s approximately 30,000.

Grazer also won the contest last year, defeating Chunk in 2023.

In July, two of Grazer’s cubs fell over a waterfall in Alaska’s Katmai National Park. They were carried downstream near Chunk, “the most dominant bear on the river,” according to explore.org, the organization that documents the bears using live cameras.

Chunk attacked the cubs and one died from its injuries. The surviving cub was a contestant for the 2024 Fat Bear Junior.

The annual Fat Bear Week honors bears that have sufficiently bulked up in the months before entering hibernation. This year's voting was delayed a week after one of the contestant animals was fatally mauled by a rival bear.

Grazer was brought to Brooks River in Katmai as a cub in 2005.

Ayana Archie
