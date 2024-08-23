What surprise DNC speaker did Trump once say was his VP pick? Find out in the quiz
This week was the Democratic National Convention, which went full-on Met Gala and/or Olympics.
There was the walking of a carpet, though it was blue and not red. Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris wore Monse and Chloé, and people freaked out about it. Tim Walz stunned in vintage Versace — and rhythmic gymnastics!
If you paid attention to the DNC (and the Republican counterprogramming), you'll get at least five questions right this week. Good luck!
