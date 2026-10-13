Program for Medicaid patients in New York seeks infusion of state funds

Advocates for a state program that helps Medicaid patients avoid hospital stays are hoping next year’s budget provides a boost.

The New York Health Home Coalition is seeking a 15% increase in reimbursement rates — which would cost about $29 million — along with pay raises for care management workers.

The Health Homes program serves more than 188,000 adults and children in New York who are on Medicaid and who have complex health and mental health needs.

“Our rates have been stagnant since 2018,” said Laurie Lanphear, executive director of the coalition, adding that cumulative inflation topped 30% in that time. “So, our care management agencies are really struggling to maintain this service.”

Most Health Homes care employees were also not included in this year’s inflationary wage increase for human services, according to Lanphear.

Agencies and advocates rallied at the Capitol earlier this month to take their message to Gov. Kathy Hochul. Paul Hunter, a senior care manager at The Dennelisse Corp., traveled from The Bronx to take part.

“I've been working for the Health Home for like over like 16 years, and … we do tremendous work,” Hunter said. “I think we make a huge difference in serving those with mental illness and substance use.”

Lanphear cited research that shows the program leads to fewer emergency room and other hospital visits.

“That alone is saving a significant amount for these very high utilizers of care to keep them stabilized in their communities,” she said.

The work on crafting next year’s budget is already underway with the governor’s budget proposal set to be released early next year.