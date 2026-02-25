Missing blind man found dead in Buffalo

The man who had gone missing after a time in police custody and was then the subject of a missing persons investigation was found dead Tuesday night.

Buffalo Police have confirmed that Nurul Amin Shah Alam, 56, was found deceased when B district officers responded to a call in the first block of Perry Street shortly after 8:30 pm on Tuesday, February 25.

The Erie County Medical Examiner positively identified Shah Alam Wednesday morning, after which his family was notified.

The medical examiner's office said following a full autopsy, they found Sha Alam's death was "health related in nature." Exposure and homicide have been ruled out.

In a statement, the Buffalo Police Department said homicide detectives "are investigating the circumstances and timeframe of events leading up to his death, following his release from custody."

Shah Alam went missing after being taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol, following his release from Erie County custody. He had pleaded guilty, as part of a plea deal, for a trespassing and weapon incident involving a curtain rod he was using as a walking stick according to the Investigative Post.

