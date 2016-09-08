Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
WATCH: Why Businesses Should Be Investing In ROC Kids & Film Shows How Art Confronts Poverty In ROC
Researchers have discovered an interesting link between the economy and kids. On this edition of Need to Know we talk with an economist who explains how a particular investment by Rochester businesses could have a widespread positive impact on children.
Also on the show...Bronson and Barnhart. The major take-aways after the debate between the local Democratic Assembly candidates running in the Primary for the 138th District.
And a local filmmaker shows how paint and an artist’s vision can be a powerful combination. We’ll learn about a locally-born project that’s changing neighborhoods, empowering teens, and making Rochester a bit brighter.