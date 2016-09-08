WATCH: Why Businesses Should Be Investing In ROC Kids & Film Shows How Art Confronts Poverty In ROC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HAMTUXv4So" target="_blank"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HAMTUXv4So

Researchers have discovered an interesting link between the economy and kids. On this edition of Need to Know we talk with an economist who explains how a particular investment by Rochester businesses could have a widespread positive impact on children.

Also on the show...Bronson and Barnhart. The major take-aways after the debate between the local Democratic Assembly candidates running in the Primary for the 138th District.

And a local filmmaker shows how paint and an artist’s vision can be a powerful combination. We’ll learn about a locally-born project that’s changing neighborhoods, empowering teens, and making Rochester a bit brighter.