WXXI News Series: Understanding The Affordable Care Act, Pt. 2

http://youtu.be/TUalhOk5nGU

WXXI’s multi-platform reporting project, Understanding the Affordable Care Act, provides viewers and listeners with national and state news about the new health care law and how it affects insurance coverage for Rochester area residents.

For Part 2 of the series on Need to Know, lead producer of the project, WXXI’s Michelle Faust, is joined by Michael King, Principal at Century Benefits Group. Here’s the viewer question they tackle on this segment: Do employees have the option to look for health insurance from someone other than their employer?