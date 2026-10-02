Leaf peepers at Letchworth can now get around the park on a free shuttle bus

If you're heading to Letchworth on one of the next few weekends to do some leaf peeping, you'll be able to take advantage of a free shuttle bus to help you get around the 17-mile long state park.

Regional Transit Service, which operates the public bus system in the Rochester area, will run the shuttle on Oct. 3-4, 10-11, and 17-18. The shuttle will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a continuous loop between six stops within the park: Lower Falls and Lower Falls Restaurant, the Nature Center, Inspiration Point, Glen Iris Inn, and Middle and Upper Falls.

The shuttle is a partnership between RTS, Letchworth State Park, the Glen Iris Inn and Letchworth Concessions LLC.

The state's Fall Foliage Report shows that the leaves are just starting to turn in the park and surrounding areas.