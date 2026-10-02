NYS commission examining AI impacts on workforce

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul met with her FutureMeet Commission to discuss artificial intelligence’s impact on the state’s workforce.

The commission is part of Hochul’s larger initiative to promote AI safety and regulation. They held listening sessions with stakeholders representing jobs affected by artificial intelligence, such as customer service.

Hochul said she expects the commission to propose new policies based on its findings by the end of December. Some of these policies relate to job placement and training, supporting small businesses, and improving job quality.

“We're standing at a critical juncture in the history of our economy, and perhaps even our entire society. AI could be the most impactful technological revolution since the invention of the internet,” Hochul said.

The Responsible AI Safety Education (RAISE) Act will require major frontier AI developers to register with the state and comply with strict incident-reporting standards starting in November.

“This is uncharted territory; no state, no country, no time in our history has faced the specter of needing a kill switch,” she said.

Hochul also said she will seek opportunities to expand on the RAISE Act in the coming months.

Earlier this year, Hochul signed an executive order establishing the nation’s first moratorium on new hyperscale data centers to protect communities from data center projects and ensure communities receive the benefits they deserve. The controversial data centers are necessary to power AI.