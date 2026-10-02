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Connections

Coming up: DSA gains influence: What you need to know about the Democratic Socialists of America; A 'life-changing' trip: Local teens discuss their experiences in Ghana

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 2, 2026 at 8:55 AM EDT
New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks at a rally in New York in this Aug. 20, 2025, file photo.
Richard Drew
/
The Associated Press

12:00: DSA gains influence: What you need to know about the Democratic Socialists of America

1:00: Special rebroadcast: A 'life-changing' trip: Local teens discuss their experiences in Ghana

According to an NBC News poll, 47 percent of voters aged 18 to 29 hold a negative view of capitalism. Meanwhile, a growing number of political candidates aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have had success. They’re led by New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani. So what does DSA stand for, exactly? Our guests explain. In studio:

  • Gregory Lebens-Higgins, co-chair of ROC DSA
  • Hannah Wlasowicz, co-chair of ROC DSA
  • Edwin Rodriguez, external organizer for ROC DSA

Then in our second hour, we end our week of special rebroadcasts about touring Rochester and beyond with a group of local teenagers who recently returned from a birthright trip to Ghana. The young men are part of a program called the Talented Tenth. Leaders say the program's mission is to empower exceptional young men of color by helping them overcome barriers and strengthen their sense of purpose. During their trip, the students learned about Ghana's history and culture, while connecting with their ancestral roots. This hour, they join us to talk about their experiences and how the trip has affected them. Our guests:

  • Rita Gaither, Ph.D., founder of Pearl Resources Inc.
  • Donte Jamison, participant in the Talented Tenth program
  • Alan Searles Jr., participant in the Talented Tenth program
  • Isaiah West, participant in the Talented Tenth program

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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