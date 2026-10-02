Coming up: DSA gains influence: What you need to know about the Democratic Socialists of America; A 'life-changing' trip: Local teens discuss their experiences in Ghana

12:00: DSA gains influence: What you need to know about the Democratic Socialists of America

1:00: Special rebroadcast: A 'life-changing' trip: Local teens discuss their experiences in Ghana

According to an NBC News poll, 47 percent of voters aged 18 to 29 hold a negative view of capitalism. Meanwhile, a growing number of political candidates aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have had success. They’re led by New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani. So what does DSA stand for, exactly? Our guests explain. In studio:



Gregory Lebens-Higgins, co-chair of ROC DSA

Hannah Wlasowicz, co-chair of ROC DSA

Edwin Rodriguez, external organizer for ROC DSA

Then in our second hour, we end our week of special rebroadcasts about touring Rochester and beyond with a group of local teenagers who recently returned from a birthright trip to Ghana. The young men are part of a program called the Talented Tenth. Leaders say the program's mission is to empower exceptional young men of color by helping them overcome barriers and strengthen their sense of purpose. During their trip, the students learned about Ghana's history and culture, while connecting with their ancestral roots. This hour, they join us to talk about their experiences and how the trip has affected them. Our guests:



Rita Gaither, Ph.D., founder of Pearl Resources Inc.

Donte Jamison, participant in the Talented Tenth program

Alan Searles Jr., participant in the Talented Tenth program

Isaiah West, participant in the Talented Tenth program

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.