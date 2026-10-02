MAG invites teachers for free night of appreciation

As the back-to-school mad dash dies down, teachers and students start to settle into their routines. Meanwhile, the Memorial Art Gallery invites educators to join a social evening to both relax and learn new things that may fit into their curriculum.

The MAG's Teacher Open House night on Wednesday, Oct. 7, is a free event for current local teachers.

Paige Engard is the MAG’s Marketing & Public Relations Specialist. She says teachers can socialize, enjoy refreshments, and take free museum tours that explain the no-cost opportunities to bring their students on school field trips.

"This is just a really great opportunity for educators to see MAG as a place that is welcoming to them, that is fun, that is excited to welcome their school kids, and you know, really just a great place to come and celebrate the start of the school year," Engard said.

She says the museum is happy to give local educators a night to feel appreciated and learn something new themselves.

In the past year, MAG has welcomed more than 8,000 school-age visitors from preK-12. Engard also says the museum has recorded close to 12,000 school visitors via tours and Expanded Learning Collaboration programs. And more than 50 educators have participated in various Especially for Educators events held at MAG.

Engard says the museum has 42 newly trained docents to assist with field trips, and the MAG can sometimes help with transportation. Doors open at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and preregistration is encouraged so staff can prepare for attendance.