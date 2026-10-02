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MAG invites teachers for free night of appreciation

WXXI News | By Mikhaela Singleton
Published October 2, 2026 at 12:20 PM EDT
Local teachers gather and socialize during the Memorial Art Gallery's Teacher Open House. The MAG holds several educator-centered events per year to offer teachers appreciation and the opportunity to learn about the museum's free educational opportunities for students.
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Memorial Art Gallery
Local teachers gather and socialize during the Memorial Art Gallery's Teacher Open House. The MAG holds several educator-centered events per year to offer teachers appreciation and the opportunity to learn about the museum's free educational opportunities for students.

As the back-to-school mad dash dies down, teachers and students start to settle into their routines. Meanwhile, the Memorial Art Gallery invites educators to join a social evening to both relax and learn new things that may fit into their curriculum.

The MAG's Teacher Open House night on Wednesday, Oct. 7, is a free event for current local teachers.

Paige Engard is the MAG’s Marketing & Public Relations Specialist. She says teachers can socialize, enjoy refreshments, and take free museum tours that explain the no-cost opportunities to bring their students on school field trips.

"This is just a really great opportunity for educators to see MAG as a place that is welcoming to them, that is fun, that is excited to welcome their school kids, and you know, really just a great place to come and celebrate the start of the school year," Engard said.

She says the museum is happy to give local educators a night to feel appreciated and learn something new themselves.

In the past year, MAG has welcomed more than 8,000 school-age visitors from preK-12. Engard also says the museum has recorded close to 12,000 school visitors via tours and Expanded Learning Collaboration programs. And more than 50 educators have participated in various Especially for Educators events held at MAG.

Engard says the museum has 42 newly trained docents to assist with field trips, and the MAG can sometimes help with transportation. Doors open at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and preregistration is encouraged so staff can prepare for attendance.
Local News
Mikhaela Singleton
Mikhaela Singleton is Morning Edition host and a multimedia journalist for WXXI News. She has spent more than a decade in media, previously working in television as the morning show host at WROC and reporting for multiple communities around the nation.
See stories by Mikhaela Singleton