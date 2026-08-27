Memorial Art Gallery prepares to welcome thousands for 69th Clothesline Festival

Art is for everyone. That's part of the message that first inspired the M&T Bank Clothesline Art & Fine Craft Festival.

The festival began in 1957 when the artists strung their creations from literal clotheslines crisscrossing the Memorial Art Gallery lawn and attaching to the museum's fences for the simple reason of where else do you hang art outside. Around 100 vendors and 2,000 guests represented a big win for the gallery at the time.

Fast forward to 2026 and this year, MAG staff are clearing the way for close to 400 vendors from across the nation. That is significantly more in past years, said Paige Engard is the MAG's marketing and public relations specialist.

"Over 100 of those artists are brand new to Clothesline. They've never vended at this festival before," she said. "So visitors are going to be seeing art from up-and-coming artists around the entire region. I think, personally, that's really exciting."

The Clothesline crowds also have been growing, drawing thousands to the museum grounds.

"If you're coming here looking for something specific, you're probably going to find it. We have everything from fine art, watercolor, drawing, ceramics, jewelry, woodworking, sculpture, and sort of everything in between. It's a really beautiful mix of different mediums," Engard said.

And there's more than just art in the lineup, with live music, a fun zone for kids, food trucks, and a new festival-inspired brew by Strangebird called "Clothesline State of Mind."

This celebration and curation of creativity is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Memorial Art Gallery. But even as the festival gets bigger, Engard said, it's important to maintain the down-to-earth and somewhat zany roots.

"We're literally bringing the art outside, and it's like a beautiful sunny weekend, and you can drink a beer and listen to music and shop fine art and have a great time," she said.

Tickets are $5 for the public and entry is free for gallery members.

