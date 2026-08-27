Rochester police say they've arrested the alleged leader of a city drug network

The Rochester Police Department announced Thursday that a roughly year-long investigation into an alleged drug ring in the city has resulted in almost two dozen arrests, including that of the purported leader.

Two rounds of search warrants led to 22 arrests and yielded over two dozen guns, one crossbow, large quantities of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, and several dozen oxycodone pills, according to police Capt. Greg Bello.

The department was assisted by a long list of local, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies and task forces, including the SWAT teams from the Greece Police Department and the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.

"Large-scale investigations like these require a vast network of law enforcement partnerships to not only investigate the criminality but to safely execute the associated search warrants," Bello said.

Roughly one year ago, city police began investigating Javaris Corbit, 36, for alleged drug dealing and other criminal activity. Bello said that on June 24, the department and other law enforcement agencies executed 14 search warrants across the city.

As a result of those searches, 16 people between the ages of 16 to 56 were arrested and charged with various drug and weapons offenses. Among them was Corbit, whose bail was set at $75,000 cash or $150,000 bond.

Corbit posted bail and was released, according to court records. Police allege he then resumed his operations.

The investigation resumed, Bello said, and on Wednesday, law enforcement executed 10 search warrants in locations around the city. Corbit, who Bello said was the alleged leader of the ring, was arrested and charged with drug and weapons offenses. Police arrested six other people, too.

By the numbers, here's what Bello said law enforcement seized during the searches:

