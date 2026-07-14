RTS scaling back its On Demand service

Regional Transit Service will stop operating its On Demand service on weekends and after 8 p.m. on weekdays, starting Sept. 7.

A news release from the local public transit operator said it's making the changes as part of its ongoing efforts to address a structural budget deficit.

“While the decision to make these changes was difficult, it was also necessary to help us ensure the long-term financial health and sustainability of the transit system as a whole,” RTS CEO Miguel Velázquez said in a statement. “We are committed to being transparent with our customers and employees and equally committed to protecting and preserving the transit system for many years to come. We look forward to continuing our work with the community to responsibly manage the resources entrusted to us.”

RTS On Demand launched in 2021 as part of a new route system developed during the Reimagine RTS initiative. It was meant to fill gaps created by eliminating underused routes, largely in the suburbs.

No RTS employees will be laid off as a result of the changes, the release said. It added that anyone with questions about the changes can contact RTS at (585) 288-1700 or www.myRTS.com/contact-us.