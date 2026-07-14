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Connections

Is Congress too old?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 14, 2026 at 8:46 AM EDT
A man with short grey hair is wearing eyeglasses, a navy blazer, light blue button-down shirt and striped tie. He stands in a hallway in front of a serious looking man wearing a dark suit.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
The Associated Press
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives for a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

12:00: Is Congress too old?

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' Writer and photographer Chris Arnade, documenting the 'forgotten Americans'

Is Congress too old? Some are asking that following the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham and the health questions surrounding Sen. Mitch McConnell. The average member of the United States Senate is significantly older than the average American. Elected leaders commonly serve for decades. Our guests discuss whether this is a benefit or a problem, and whether anything could be done to change it. In studio:

  • Patrick Coyle, chief of staff of the Rochester-Genesee Valley Area Labor Federation
  • Mark Johns, Monroe County Legislator for District 8

Then in our second hour, “Connections Summer Sessions” continues. This week’s special rebroadcasts are a series of Evan’s favorite interviews. “There are thousands of people who feel that the country has left them behind." Those are the words of writer and photographer Chris Arnade, who has traveled the country to document the stories of what some call the "forgotten citizens." Arnade was a Wall Street banker for 20 years before setting out on the road to meet people whose stories are rarely told. He spends a lot of time in towns with empty factories, where community gatherings and support groups meet at churches and McDonald's restaurants. His critics say he's too much of an apologist for Trump voters; his admirers say he's doing some of the most important social anthropology of our time. He discusses his work during this special rebroadcast. Our guest:

  • Chris Arnade, author of "Dignity: Seeking Respect in Back Row America"

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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