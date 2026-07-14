12:00: Is Congress too old?

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' Writer and photographer Chris Arnade, documenting the 'forgotten Americans'

Is Congress too old? Some are asking that following the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham and the health questions surrounding Sen. Mitch McConnell. The average member of the United States Senate is significantly older than the average American. Elected leaders commonly serve for decades. Our guests discuss whether this is a benefit or a problem, and whether anything could be done to change it. In studio:



Patrick Coyle, chief of staff of the Rochester-Genesee Valley Area Labor Federation

Mark Johns, Monroe County Legislator for District 8

Then in our second hour, “Connections Summer Sessions” continues. This week’s special rebroadcasts are a series of Evan’s favorite interviews. “There are thousands of people who feel that the country has left them behind." Those are the words of writer and photographer Chris Arnade, who has traveled the country to document the stories of what some call the "forgotten citizens." Arnade was a Wall Street banker for 20 years before setting out on the road to meet people whose stories are rarely told. He spends a lot of time in towns with empty factories, where community gatherings and support groups meet at churches and McDonald's restaurants. His critics say he's too much of an apologist for Trump voters; his admirers say he's doing some of the most important social anthropology of our time. He discusses his work during this special rebroadcast. Our guest:



Chris Arnade, author of "Dignity: Seeking Respect in Back Row America"

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.