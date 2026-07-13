Red Cross issues emergency blood call

The American Red Cross has issued an urgent call for blood donors.

They say there is an emergency blood shortage with the nationwide supply down nearly 25% since June.

"We are the nation's largest blood supplier, so a shortage on the other side of the country is a shortage for all of us because we have that unique ability to move blood where it's needed most,” explained Meg Rossman, a spokesperson for the Red Cross in western New York.

Two factors are contributing to the shortage. The demand for blood transfusions during the summer months is typically higher due to motor vehicle crashes and injuries related to outdoor activities.

At the same time, donations typically drop this time of year because of summertime travel schedules and the lack of school blood drives.

Rossman said current shortage is especially serious for platelets and the blood types O positive and B negative.

The Red Cross urges donors to book appointments to give blood by going to RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED Cross, or by using the Red Cross blood donor app.

On the website, you can also find information on several dozen blood drives scheduled in Monroe County throughout this month.