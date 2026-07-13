Man facing hate crime charge for allegedly harassing Mayor Evans also threatened Donald Trump Jr.

A man accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump’s son was arrested just days earlier and charged with a hate crime targeting Rochester Mayor Malik Evans.

James Gerald Eckert Jr., 39, allegedly made threats online on Donald Trump Jr.’s podcast and a separate video that Eckert posted June 18 on the video platform Rumble.

That followed threats against the mayor that authorities say the Rochester man posted June 7 on Facebook.

The earlier post, included in the federal complaint, began: “An argument can be made that it was safer for everyone to have me perceived as mentally ill. That there was never any cause for that perception will be addressed over time. Expect I will never forgive anyone, and I will ensure it was not worth it.”

The post then alluded to a grievance against someone connected to Eckert whose name was redacted, before concluding: “Mayor Malik Evans, I am coming for your family. Seriously, you will lose them to me personally. Stand by. This will not go away until you are dead or (name redacted) is behind bars. Deal with this.”

On June 11, Eckert allegedly logged into Facebook again and posted a death threat against New York state Sen. Samra Brouk that included a racially charged obscenity.

All were allegedly done on accounts that used Eckert’s full name.

It was not immediately clear if the Facebook post threatening the mayor was the basis of his arrest last Wednesday by Rochester police. RPD confirmed Monday evening that Evans was the alleged victim, and that Eckert faces a felony charge of second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

The U.S. Secret Service reported in court records having contact with Eckert while he was in police custody, records show. Eckert was arraigned Thursday in City Court, according to police, and Judge Jacquelyn L. Grippe granted his release with non-monetary conditions.

The federal complaint was filed under seal on Friday, and Eckert was arrested on Saturday, records show. He made his initial appearance on Monday. U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced Eckert's arrest on federal charges that carry a maximum five years in prison, upon conviction. Eckert remains in federal custody pending a July 20 detention hearing.