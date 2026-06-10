Two more people face charges in connection to Perinton homicide

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has charged two more people in connection with the May 27 fatal shooting of Ezra John Nunez, 32, at his apartment on Pittsford Palmyra Road in Perinton.

The office arrested Destiny Cotto, 27, and Ja’Quez Riley-Hill, 20, both of Rochester, on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Deputies previously arrested 35-year-old Tyree Ross-Simmons of Rochester on a charge of second-degree murder as well as a pair of weapons charges.

All three defendants are being held in Monroe County Jail.