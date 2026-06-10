Saturday is the start of early voting, and the last day to register for the primary

Early voting for the upcoming primary elections begins Saturday across New York State.

Saturday also marks the last day to register to vote in those elections. You can register and vote at any early voting site that day.

And Saturday is the last day for the Board of Elections to receive early vote by mail or absentee applications.

Click here to see a list of Monroe County polling sites, hours and other related information.

In-person early voting ends on June 21.

Election Day for the primaries is June 23. Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There are separate deadlines and hours for village elections on June 16, when Webster and Brockport head to the polls. Spencerport voters also will be voting on a revised 2026-27 school budget.