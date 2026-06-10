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Monroe County traffic crackdown highlights persistent problem with speeding

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published June 10, 2026 at 1:38 PM EDT
490 West near Winton Rd. during the morning comment.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
490 West near Winton Rd. during the morning commute.

1,087 tickets were issued to drivers in Rochester and Monroe County in the last four days of May during a special enforcement campaign.

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee said speeding and seat belt use were the most common violations. Other tickets were issued for alcohol or drug impairment, distracted driving, and failure to follow the state's "move over" law.

According to the committee's data, speeding has been a particular problem on local roads in recent years.

In 2024, nearly 1,700 motor vehicle crashes were blamed on speeding. Male drivers in their twenties were over-represented in fatal speed-related crashes.
Local News
Beth Adams
Beth Adams is the local host of All Things Considered for WXXI News. She joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams