Monroe County traffic crackdown highlights persistent problem with speeding

1,087 tickets were issued to drivers in Rochester and Monroe County in the last four days of May during a special enforcement campaign.

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee said speeding and seat belt use were the most common violations. Other tickets were issued for alcohol or drug impairment, distracted driving, and failure to follow the state's "move over" law.

According to the committee's data, speeding has been a particular problem on local roads in recent years.

In 2024, nearly 1,700 motor vehicle crashes were blamed on speeding. Male drivers in their twenties were over-represented in fatal speed-related crashes.