World Cup bash happening in the East End this Friday

This week will be the first time in over 30 years that the Men's FIFA World Cup tournament returns to the United States.

Tickets for the games can be pricey or hard to get, but public watch parties are planned around the country.

Rochester's East End will host one of them on Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., as the U.S. takes on Paraguay.

"One of the things that makes a good, vibrant downtown is having fun, and this is going to be just a fun party. And we're inviting everybody to come out and watch the game, have a lot of fun," said Don Jeffries, President and CEO of Visit Rochester, which received state funding for the event.

Friday's 9 p.m. game will be broadcast on two outdoor screens on East Avenue between Alexander and Lawrence Streets.

The viewing party will also include music, food trucks, and games throughout the evening.

Organizers are urging people to get there early, as they're expecting the space to fill up quickly. Another watch party is scheduled for the weekend of June 19-21 in High Falls.