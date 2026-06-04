© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rochester man finds a match, marking URochester Medicine 400th heart transplant

WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen
Published June 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT
Shane Pitts receives University of Rochester Medicine's 400th heart transplant.
Provided
/
University of Rochester Medicince
Shane Pitts receives University of Rochester Medicine's 400th heart transplant.

Shane Pitts remembers collapsing on a basketball court about a week before doctors at Highland Hospital diagnosed him with congestive heart failure.

Despite various treatments, the Rochester man's condition worsened, and he was eventually told that he needed a transplant.

“That was probably the worst day of me and my wife's lives,” said Pitts, a father of five. “It was news that we weren't ready for. “

After spending 3½ months in the intensive care unit at Strong Memorial Hospital waiting for a donor, Pitts received the phone call. Doctors said a heart was found through the life-saving gift of a compatible donor, and surgery would take place early the next morning.

Shane Pitts stands with his wife, Rosa, two weeks after receiving his heart transplant at Strong Memorial Hospital. Pitts' surgery marks the institution's 400th heart transplant
Provided
/
University of Rochester Medicine
Shane Pitts stands with his wife, Rosa, two weeks after receiving his heart transplant at Strong Memorial Hospital. Pitts' surgery marks the institution's 400th heart transplant

“I was very happy and relieved that this was getting ready to happen,” Pitts said. “I can get back to life once I get out of this.”

Dr. Rajasekhar Malyala and his team performed the surgery on Pitts in what became the program’s 400th heart transplant — marking a significant milestone for heart care in the region. The institution's first heart transplant took place 25 years ago.

Malyala said the surgery took eight to 10 hours. He commended Pitts for enduring the waiting game that many recipients face.

“You're dealing with hopes and dejection, because the hopes sometimes don't come true,” Malyala said. “This type of thing is hard on a person's psyche, so I have to praise Pitts for his patience and fortitude.”

Pitts is recovering and said he is feeling great after undergoing the life-saving surgery two weeks ago.

“I feel better today than I have felt in the last six years,” he said. “That’s incredible.”
Local News
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
See stories by Racquel Stephen