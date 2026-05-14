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Genesee River dredging brings around-the-clock traffic delays

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp
Published May 14, 2026 at 3:27 PM EDT

Dredging of the Genesee River began Wednesday, ensuring the channel is passable for boats delivering cement to the Heidelberg Materials facility near Turning Point Park.

That means traffic delays on Pattonwood Drive.

The Col. Patrick O’Rorke Memorial Bridge had to raised six times in the first 24 hours, officials said, allowing the barge loaded with sediment to pass.

Crews are working around the clock and should complete work in three or four weeks.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes or be prepared to wait.
Local News
Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp is WXXI's investigations and enterprise editor. He also reports on business and development in the area. He has been covering Rochester since 2005. His journalism career spans nearly three decades.
See stories by Brian Sharp