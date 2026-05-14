Genesee River dredging brings around-the-clock traffic delays

Dredging of the Genesee River began Wednesday, ensuring the channel is passable for boats delivering cement to the Heidelberg Materials facility near Turning Point Park.

That means traffic delays on Pattonwood Drive.

The Col. Patrick O’Rorke Memorial Bridge had to raised six times in the first 24 hours, officials said, allowing the barge loaded with sediment to pass.

Crews are working around the clock and should complete work in three or four weeks.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes or be prepared to wait.