Shelter for homeless families opens in Ontario County

Ontario County’s first family homeless shelter has opened in Canandaigua.

Family Promise of Ontario County and the Molly and Ed Shill Cares Foundation joined forces to convert the historic Cobblestone Manor home into the Shill Family Center.

Our news partner, the Finger Lakes Times, reports that that it can serve up to seven families, or up to 30 individuals, at a time.

The center, at 495 N. Main St., will offer volunteer and paid staff support services, case management, and individualized guidance to families to help them regain stability and move forward.

The Ontario County Department of Social Services averages 20 calls a day from families seeking emergency shelter on any given night, the Times reports.