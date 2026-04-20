County golf courses opening for the season

Break out the clubs and pick up some new balls and tees — Monroe County's public golf courses open for the season on Tuesday.

You can book a tee time or learn about season passes, packages, and gift cards at monroecountyparksgolf.com.

The county has courses at Durand Eastman, Genesee Valley, and Churchville parks.

Genesee Valley has two 18-hole golf courses, an all-grass driving range, and the Calvin Peete Pitch & Putt practice area.

Churchville has 27 holes, a large practice putting and chipping green, and an all-grass driving range.

And Durand Eastman has an 18-hole course designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr.