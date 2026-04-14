Grants awarded to dozens of groups for community-based projects

The city of Rochester, ESL Federal Credit Union, and the Rochester Area Community Foundation have awarded $298,310 to 74 neighborhood-led projects through the second round of the Neighbors In Action program.

The projects include community festivals, community gardens, CPR training, neighborhood and beautification work. A full list is available on the city's website.

Mayor Malik Evans, working with ESL and the Community Foundation, launched Neighbors in Action in fall 2024, with each organization contributing $100,000 toward the grants. The Community Foundation manages and distributes the money while the city's Neighborhood Service Centers provide support for the efforts.