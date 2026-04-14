Firefighters investigating apparent house explosion on Lake Avenue

An apparent house explosion at mid-day Tuesday destroyed a 2 1/2-story, century-old structure on Lake Avenue.

There were no reported injuries or fatalities, officials said.

The four-bedroom rental home at 1128 Lake Ave. is in a residential stretch just south of Seneca Parkway. Only the first floor of the house remained standing, with the roof collapsed on top. Large wall sections ended up in the front yard.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Rochester firefighters work to extinguish remaining hot spots after an apparent house explosion on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, destroyed a 2 1/2-story rental home at 1128 Lake Ave.

The call came in around noon. Rochester firefighters remained on scene at 2 p.m.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Neighboring houses also are damaged.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

