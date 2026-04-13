Monroe County collecting medications and other household waste at events

Monroe County has scheduled a series of pharmaceutical and household hazardous waste collection events that start Saturday and continue through the fall.

The first of four pharmaceutical collection events will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Churchville Park's East and West Lodge parking lots.

According to the county, acceptable items include prescription and over-the-counter medications, ointments and creams, sprays and inhalers, as well as sharps and syringes in approved containers.

Appointments are not necessary for the pharmaceutical collections. The other three events, which will be conducted from 9 a.m. to noon, are scheduled for:



June 27 at the Mt. Read Wegmans, 3701 Mt. Read Blvd., Greece.

July 18 at Hamlin Town Hall, 1658 Lake Road.

Aug. 15 at Fairport Road Wegmans, 581 Fairport Road, East Rochester.

Hazardous waste collections

Appointments are required for the household hazardous collections, where people can drop off a wide range of things, from paint and automotive fluids to pool chemicals and vape devices.

More information on what is accepted can be found at monroecounty.gov/ecopark, where you can also make appointments.

The collection events are from 7:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and are being held:

