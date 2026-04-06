City of Rochester slated to sell High Falls Garage

The city of Rochester is selling the High Falls Garage, the latest in a string of similar sales over the past several years.

This month, the Rochester City Council will vote on selling the garage to Boston-based LAZ Parking Realty Investors for nearly $2.8 million. That firm is an affiliate of another parking investment company that already bought two city garages. LAZ bought the Court Street and Washington Square garages in 2023, with sales finalized last year.

The sales are part of a plan to reduce the number of parking garages owned and operated by the city in order to focus on other priorities, a city spokesperson said.

Outside the sales to LAZ, the city sold the East End Garage to the University of Rochester in 2023 for $4.4 million. The Mortimer Street Garage was to be sold to Syracuse-based Cox Rochester LLC, which owns the adjacent Cox Building. That sale was never finalized.

The city now owns four garages — Mortimer Street, Sister Cities, Genesee Crossroads and South Avenue — that it has no plans to sell, the spokesperson said.

Rates for parking at the High Falls Garage are slated to stay the same through the end of 2026. LAZ would also be responsible for maintaining any agreements with nearby businesses, including Stantec Consulting and WXXI Public Broadcasting.