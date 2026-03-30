Flood watch in effect for Monroe and surrounding counties

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for several counties across New York, including in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region, for Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening.

Locally, the warning covers Monroe, Wayne, Ontario, Livingston, Wyoming, Genesee, and Orleans counties.

The National Weather Service said that multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected through Tuesday night and they could generate several inches of rainfall. It warned that excess runoff from that rainfall may cause waterways to rise. Flooding away from waterways is also possible, especially in low-lying areas and places with poor drainage areas.

Flood safety tips are available at www.weather.gov/safety/flood.