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Connections

Empowering Americans with hearing loss

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 30, 2026 at 9:10 AM EDT
A hearing aid sits in the palm of a person's hand.
Beth Adams
/
WXXI News

12:00: The movement to head off an AI catastrophe

1:00: Empowering Americans with hearing loss

The emerging conventional wisdom is that artificial intelligence cannot be stopped, so we should try to shape it to our benefit. An organization called PauseAI has a different view. Its leaders believe that we should listen to what the tech companies are telling us, and act accordingly. Those companies say that we are on the precipice of major job loss, and we could eventually see a risk to the survival of the human species. We discuss strategies that PauseAI is using to try to alert the public and change course.

  • Holly Elmore, founder and executive director of PauseAI US 

Then in our second hour, hearing loss is a growing public health crisis. That's according to the Hearing Loss Association of America. The organization reports that more than 50 million Americans are affected by hearing loss, and there are many more people at risk. This hour, our guests discuss what they want the public to know about navigating the condition, treating it, addressing some of the mental health and social factors tied to it. Our guests also share their personal experiences living with hearing loss. This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk. Our guests:

  • Ira Rubenstein, chief digital and marketing officer for PBS, who is a volunteer with the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA)
  • Peter Fackler, board member for the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) and the NY State Association of HLAA, past chair of HLAA and the NY State Association of HLAA, and long-time activist and member with HLAA, Rochester chapter
  • Barbara Kelley, executive director of the Hearing Loss Association of America

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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