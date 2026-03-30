12:00: The movement to head off an AI catastrophe

1:00: Empowering Americans with hearing loss

The emerging conventional wisdom is that artificial intelligence cannot be stopped, so we should try to shape it to our benefit. An organization called PauseAI has a different view. Its leaders believe that we should listen to what the tech companies are telling us, and act accordingly. Those companies say that we are on the precipice of major job loss, and we could eventually see a risk to the survival of the human species. We discuss strategies that PauseAI is using to try to alert the public and change course.



Holly Elmore, founder and executive director of PauseAI US

Then in our second hour, hearing loss is a growing public health crisis. That's according to the Hearing Loss Association of America. The organization reports that more than 50 million Americans are affected by hearing loss, and there are many more people at risk. This hour, our guests discuss what they want the public to know about navigating the condition, treating it, addressing some of the mental health and social factors tied to it. Our guests also share their personal experiences living with hearing loss. This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk. Our guests:



Ira Rubenstein, chief digital and marketing officer for PBS, who is a volunteer with the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA)

Peter Fackler, board member for the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) and the NY State Association of HLAA, past chair of HLAA and the NY State Association of HLAA, and long-time activist and member with HLAA, Rochester chapter

Barbara Kelley, executive director of the Hearing Loss Association of America

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.